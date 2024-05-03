Wegovy sales surge, COVID vax sales sink, and 'junk' patents: Pharma news roundup

Novo Nordisk responded this week to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) suggestion that it filed ‘junk’ patents to prevent competition and raise prices. Moderna stock surged on Thursday after its first-quarter earnings report blew past Wall Street’s expectations. And Johnson & Johnson announced its plans to pay nearly $6.5 billion over 25 years to settle all pending and future U.S. lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc-based products caused ovarian cancer.

Check out those stories and more pharma news highlights.