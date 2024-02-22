Lifestyle

3 food and drink chains set to gain from Ozempic's rise

Users of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic reported that their spending at restaurants fell 19% since they started taking the medications

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Novo Nordisk projects that it sales will increase by up to 26% in 2024.
Novo Nordisk projects that it sales will increase by up to 26% in 2024.
Image: Staff (Reuters)

A new class of weight loss drugs known as GLP-1's, which includes Ozempic and Wegovy, could boost the sales of health-focused restaurants such as Sweetgreen and CAVA, according to a new industry report by the investment bank William Blair.

Suggested Reading

From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year's Oscar nominees
Costco's luxury push, Walmart's big bet, and McDonald's egg promise: Retail news roundup
Eli Lilly's big investment, cheaper Zepbound, and Hims & Hers' options: Pharma news roundup
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

From Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, see the luxurious homes owned by this year's Oscar nominees
Costco's luxury push, Walmart's big bet, and McDonald's egg promise: Retail news roundup
Eli Lilly's big investment, cheaper Zepbound, and Hims & Hers' options: Pharma news roundup
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The meteoric rise of these appetite suppressing medications has sparked concern across Wall Street on how they could potentially impact food and restaurant sales. Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner previously said the company is already noticing changes in consumer behavior from the drugs. He told Bloomberg in October that in comparison to the general population, users are buying less food.

Advertisement

Related Content

Ozempic lures people to the doctor, Nestle's GLP-1 'shot,' an FDA Zepbound ruling: Pharma news roundup
RFK Jr. on Ozempic, Eli Lilly's next test, and Elon Musk gets on the bandwagon: Pharma news roundup

Related Content

Ozempic lures people to the doctor, Nestle's GLP-1 'shot,' an FDA Zepbound ruling: Pharma news roundup
RFK Jr. on Ozempic, Eli Lilly's next test, and Elon Musk gets on the bandwagon: Pharma news roundup

Some analysts now believe that health-conscious restaurants could actually see a boost from these drugs.

Advertisement

The New York-based bank surveyed 300 users of the medications about their eating habits since starting them. Overall, the survey found that respondents reported an average 19% drop in restaurant spending after they started taking a GLP-1. The survey also found that respondents reported increasing their consumption of fruits, vegetables, and salads.

Advertisement

More specifically, the fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen was the only restaurant respondents reported eating at more frequently after starting a GLP-1.

The report also said that over 80% of their respondents were 35 or older, meaning restaurants serving a younger market could potentially be protected from any GLP-1-related impacts.

Advertisement

“We also view CAVA and Dutch Bros as well positioned, with the former’s focus on healthy-lifestyle Mediterranean cuisine and the latter’s skew to the under-35-year-old population,” consumer analyst Sharon Zackfia wrote in the report.

On the other hand, Outback Steakhouse, Chipotle, and The Cheesecake Factory saw the biggest drop in visits from GLP-1 users, according to the survey.

Advertisement

The economic impact of GLP-1s

The medications have already had a significant impact on the economy. Skyrocketing demand for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic helped boost Denmark’s GDP in 2023, and sales are expected to continue to grow in the new year. Novo Nordisk projects that its sales will increase by up to 26% in 2024, according to its latest quarterly earnings report.