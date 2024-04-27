Ozempic's next move, Southwest's seating change, and Big Tech's troubles: Business news roundup

Southwest Airlines is considering changing its notorious seating policy, according to chief executive officer Bob Jordan. “We’re looking at new initiatives like the way we seat and the way we board our aircrafts,” Jordan told CNBC. Jordan said the company has been “studying” its seating and cabin arrangements but no changes have been finalized just yet.

Advertisement

Southwest primarily follows an open-seating style, meaning passengers don’t have assigned seats ahead of getting on their flights. Instead, customers are assigned boarding groups; once onboard, they pick any open seat.

Read More