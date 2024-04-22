Food

Smucker's nearly $1 billion PB&J business is anything but crusty

Uncrustables maker plans to open a new facility this year to make more of the frozen handheld sandwiches

By
Francisco Velasquez
Uncrustables are about 190 to 210 calories per serving.
Smucker’s Uncrustables is poised to become a $1 billion business, according to Sherwood.

The frozen PB&J sandwich maker has steadily grown in sales since it was acquired in 1998 by J.M. Smucker Co. for roughly $1 million. Last year, according to the company’s earnings report, it made nearly $700 million in sales from the PB&J discs.

J.M. Smucker could indeed be close to reaping the benefits of its investment as Uncrustables continues to see a surge in demand. That demand is in part being driven by kids and adults alike, some of who like the convenience of the circular sandwiches, and others who are vying to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings.

Uncrustables’ success has flourished with little to no advertising, according to Mark Smucker, Smucker’s chief executive officer, who told Bloomberg last year in June that the company would look to keep up with the soaring demand by opening a new factory.

The company appears to be well on its way towards making more of the pre-made sandwiches, according to an X post made by Jefferson County, Alabama’s profile account, where the new factory is located. The facility, which is expected to open next month, cost more than $1 billion to make and will result in roughly 750 jobs.

Those positions, once filled, will be solely dedicated to making the illustrious and crustless, jam-on-bread circles.

