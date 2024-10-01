Business News

Hurricane Helene ripped up so many roads that pack mules are delivering supplies

Residents of North Carolina have been isolated thanks to hundreds of closed roads

By
Bradley Brownell / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Hurricane Helene ripped up so many roads that pack mules are delivering supplies
Screenshot: BBC

It may take years to recover from all of the damage caused by last week’s Hurricane Helene landfall. Flooding and high winds conspired to down trees and power lines and tear up concrete and asphalt, making the thoroughfares that the people of the region rely on impassable. Over the weekend reports from North Carolina indicated over 400 different roads were closed in the aftermath. As neighbors, volunteers and road workers continue to clean up the mess, the people who can’t get emergency supplies by helicopter are forced to reject modernity and revert to the old ways of hauling goods, the old reliable pack mule.

Hurricane Helene causes widespread destruction across the US Southeast

While the hurricane caused damage all over coastal Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, it was western North Carolina that got the brunt of the flooding, as the waterlogged clouds hit the mountainous area, they dumped and dumped and dumped for hours. Most routes into the touristy city of Asheville, North Carolina are still locked down. The majority of the gas stations in the region are among the 700,000 NC customers without power and the ones that have power are inundated with hours-long lines of people hoping to fill up their cars or generators. According to poweroutage.us there are still around 1.5 million homes and businesses without power in the region.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Hurricanes are wreaking havoc on America's food supply
Ford wants to protect drivers from becoming drug traffickers by accident
Image for article titled Hurricane Helene ripped up so many roads that pack mules are delivering supplies
Image: Mountain Mule Packer Ranch
Advertisement

Related Content

Hurricanes are wreaking havoc on America's food supply
Ford wants to protect drivers from becoming drug traffickers by accident

According to a report by Associated Press, volunteer Mike Toberer hauled his pack of a dozen mules to the region in an effort to deliver food, water, medicines and diapers to the people who live in the difficult-to-reach mountain homes in the Appalachians. Each mule is capable of hauling 200 pounds of supplies. “We’ll take our chainsaws, and we’ll push those mules through,” said Toberer.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.