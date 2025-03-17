PagerDuty Inc. (PD) reports earnings

In This Story PD -0.71%

PagerDuty Inc. (PD-0.71% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

The filing reports revenue of $467.5 million for the fiscal year, up from $430.7 million in the previous year. This increase is attributed to growth from existing customers, driven by an increase in the number of users and upsell of additional products and services.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

Cost of revenue for the year was $79.7 million, resulting in a gross margin of 83.0%, compared to 81.9% in the previous year. The company attributes this margin improvement to efficient operating models and cost management.

Advertisement

PagerDuty reported a net loss of $43.5 million for the fiscal year, compared to a net loss of $77.4 million in the previous year. The reduction in net loss is primarily due to increased revenue and controlled operating expenses.

Advertisement

Operating expenses for the year totaled $447.6 million, slightly down from $449.1 million in the previous year. This includes research and development expenses of $141.5 million and sales and marketing expenses of $201.8 million.

Advertisement

The company reported $117.9 million in net cash provided by operating activities, an increase from $72.0 million in the previous year. This improvement is attributed to better operating loss performance and increased revenue.

PagerDuty's balance sheet shows cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $570.8 million as of January 31, 2025. The company believes this is sufficient to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 12 months.

Advertisement

The report also highlights PagerDuty's continued investment in growth, with a focus on expanding its sales team and enhancing its product offerings. The company aims to capitalize on its market opportunity by targeting enterprise customers and expanding internationally.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the PagerDuty Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.