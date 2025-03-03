Markets

Palantir won't be hurt by Pentagon cuts, analyst says — and the stock pops 5%

The software firm is headed toward a $1 trillion market cap as the AI boom boosts its earnings, Wedbush says

By
Josh Fellman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Palantir won&#39;t be hurt by Pentagon cuts, analyst says — and the stock pops 5%
Photo: Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
In This Story
PLTR+2.25%ORCL-1.29%CRM-0.23%

The recent selloff in Palantir (PLTR+2.25%) stock was misguided because the company’s “unique software value proposition” means it actually stands to benefit from initiatives by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, according to analysts.

Suggested Reading

Bitcoin surges 20% in 3 days as Trump makes a big crypto promise
The FAA ordered staff to find millions of dollars for Elon Musk's Starlink, report says
Chipotle will foot the bill for Trump tariffs, CEO says
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Bitcoin surges 20% in 3 days as Trump makes a big crypto promise
The FAA ordered staff to find millions of dollars for Elon Musk's Starlink, report says
Chipotle will foot the bill for Trump tariffs, CEO says
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The report by Wedbush analysts dated Monday cited contacts in Washington. Palantir stock quickly jumped about 5% in morning trading today.

Advertisement

Related Content

Palantir stock tanks 13% on Trump defense cuts and CEO's sell-off plans
Palantir stock has been on a tear. But a reckoning could come soon

Related Content

Palantir stock tanks 13% on Trump defense cuts and CEO's sell-off plans
Palantir stock has been on a tear. But a reckoning could come soon

“Palantir could actually gain more deals and IT budget dollars across various government agencies,” the analysts wrote. At the Pentagon, the company is in step with the current spending discipline and many of its existing contracts are high priority and not at risk of getting cut, Wedbush said.

Advertisement

The company is also set to gain from the Trump administration’s focus on AI, a technology that’s sent Palantir toward a $1 trillion market capitalization and could make it the next Oracle (ORCL-1.29%) or Salesforce (CRM-0.23%), the Wedbush analysts wrote.

Advertisement

The financial services firm set its price target for Palantir stock at $120 per share. The stock closed Friday $83.92, almost a third below its all-time high on Feb. 18. Even after the slide, the shares were valued at about 450 times historical earnings at the end of last week, compared with a Nasdaq average of about 42 times.

Palantir stock had taken a beating in the past few weeks on concerns that defense spending cuts could weigh heavily on the company, which reported a 45% increase in revenue from the U.S. government in the fourth quarter. Overall revenue was $828 million — a 36% jump year-over-year and a 14% increase from the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Peter Thiel, a political ally of President Donald Trump, is a co-founder of and shareholder in Palantir.

Palantir stock is up about 15% so far this year.