A liquor heir wants to swoop in on the Skydance-Paramount deal

A last-minute maneuver is threatening to amp up the drama around Paramount. The Wall Street Journal reports that businessman Edgar Bronfman Jr. has thrown his hat into the ring to take control of the media company.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Last month, Paramount Global PARA-0.40% announced that it had agreed to sell itself to Skydance Media, a media company founded by Oracle ORCL+3.94% founder Larry Ellison. The deal was constructed so that Skydance would assume control after Ellison bought a controlling stake in Paramount parent company National Amusements for $2.4 billion.

Advertisement

Bronfman is the son of the late liquor magnate Edgar Bronfman Sr., who was CEO of Seagram Co. It’s a bit ironic given that the current president of National Amusements is Shari Redstone, also the heir of the fortune of her corporate impresario father, the late media titan Sumner Redstone.

The Journal reports that the Skydance-Paramount deal, which took months of tense negotiations, is subject to a “go-shop” period ending next week where other potential suitors attempt to insert themselves. Other callers have included IAC founder Barry Diller and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD+2.66% . If Skydance were to lose out on National Amusements and Paramount, it would reap a $400 million breakup fee.