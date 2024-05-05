Business News

Paramount is reportedly in formal takeover talks with Sony and Apollo

The conversations come after Paramount let a merger deadline with Skydance lapse

By
Morgan Haefner
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Paramount is reportedly in formal takeover talks with Sony and Apollo
Photo: David Swanson (Reuters)
In This Story
PARA-1.75%SONY-1.93%APO-0.77%

After letting exclusive merger talks with Skydance Media lapse on Friday, Paramount Global is reportedly in formal talks with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Apollo Global Management for a takeover bid, according to the New York Times.

Suggested Reading

The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week
The Nvidia panic, America's Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump's trade war hits stocks: Markets news roundup
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week
The Nvidia panic, America's Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump's trade war hits stocks: Markets news roundup
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Last week, Reuters reported that Paramount wouldn’t extend its exclusive merger discussions with Skydance, the film production company led by David Ellison, when it expired Friday. Skydance had proposed to pay more than $2 billion for National Amusements, Paramount’s parent company, and have Ellison lead the merged entity.

Advertisement

Related Content

Paramount stock surged 13% because Sony and Apollo might buy the company
Shari Redstone is reportedly set to make $530 million from the Paramount-Skydance deal

Related Content

Paramount stock surged 13% because Sony and Apollo might buy the company
Shari Redstone is reportedly set to make $530 million from the Paramount-Skydance deal

Now, Sony and Apollo’s offer to buy Paramount for $26 billion in cash is on the table. Paramount’s board of directors officially signed off on kickstarting negotiations with Sony and Apollo on Saturday, people familiar with the matter told the Times.

The official talks with Sony and Apollo also come after former Paramount CEO Bob Bakish stepped down from the company last week. He had been Viacom’s CEO since 2016 and has led Paramount Global since the merger between Viacom and CBS was completed in December 2019.

Will Gavin contributed to this article.