The 6 most partisan food products in America

Business News

U.S. shoppers are especially divided on staples like burgers and hot dogs

By
Francisco Velasquez
In today’s polarized climate, brands face more than just competition on quality and price — they also face a complex political landscape.

Even the food we eat has become a battleground for ideological conflict, especially as Americans increasingly scrutinize the political and social stances of certain brands.

Take, for example, the backlash against Bud Light for partnering with a transgender woman, or the strong partisan identity of companies like Chik-Fil-A. Food choices are increasingly statements of value and beliefs, rather than just preferences for taste and quality.

To understand how brands align with political ideologies, market research firm YouGov compiled a report that draws on surveys from over 360,000 Americans over the past 12 months. The report aims to pinpoint which brands are strongly aligned with either liberals or conservatives and which have successfully attracted both groups. It also examines which industries are most vulnerable to the effects of political polarization.

We’ve compiled a list of the most partisan food companies, including the percentage of respondents from both liberal and conservatives groups who would consider purchasing items from these brands the next time they’re in the grocery aisle.

Jimmy Dean

  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. liberals: 28.1%
  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. conservatives: 42.6%
Oscar Meyer

  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. liberals: 24.1%
  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. conservatives: 34.2%
Hillshire Farms

  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. liberals: 27.3%
  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. conservatives: 36.5%
Impossible Foods

  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. liberals: 15%
  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. conservatives: 3.8%
Beyond Meat

  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. liberals: 14.2%
  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. conservatives: 4.2%
Silk

  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. liberals: 18.3%
  • Purchasing consideration of U.S. conservatives: 11.8%
