The Bud Light boycott knocked it down to America's No. 3 beer brand

Bud Light is having a tough time bubbling up since its collaboration with a transgender actress and TikTok personality triggered some conservative consumers in 2023, leading to a boycott that the beer brand is still dealing with.



The lager, made by beverage giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, has fallen to the third spot in beer brands, according to consulting firm Bump Williams that cites data from a NielsenIQ analysis. It was once the top-selling beer in the U.S.

That coveted spot is held by Mexican beer brand Modelo Especial, which is produced by booze giant Constellation Brands. The No. 2 spot is currently guarded by Michelob Ultra, another lager made by Anheuser-Busch InBev, according to Bump Williams.

Bud Light’s diminished ranking followed a brief social media advertising campaign in April 2023, where transgender influencer and actress Dylan Mulvaney celebrated 365 days since her transition by opening cans of the blue-labeled beer. That sparked a jolt of right-wing backlash on social media.

Since the viral video, Bud Light has struggled to boost its U.S. retail sales, which have been further dampened by some retailers reducing shelf space of the beer. However, there are other factors influencing beer sales beyond conservative outrage; beer drinking in the U.S. is declining overall, while spirit sales remain steady and a slew of other beverage categories — such as hard seltzer, hard kombucha, hard cider, and non-alcoholic varieties — gain marketshare.

Consulting firm Bump Williams, citing NielsenIQ data, found that in the last four weeks Bud Light captured 6.5% of U.S. beer dollar sales. Meanwhile, Michelob Ultra seized 7.3% of sales, while Modelo nabbed 9.7%.

Those figures may in part be influenced by Memorial Day and Fourth of July, both of which are pivotal holidays in the U.S. in which consumers typically spend big money on beer (and food).