PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) reports earnings

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT0.00% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes consolidated financial statements, showing total assets of $1,412,091,000, compared to $1,389,086,000 in the previous quarter. The company's net assets were reported at $494,321,000, up from $493,908,000 at the end of the previous quarter.

Investment income for the quarter was $34,207,000, slightly down from $34,336,000 in the same quarter of the previous year. Net investment income was $12,992,000, compared to $15,658,000 in the previous year.

The company reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $16,084,000, up from $10,653,000 in the previous year.

The filing details the company's investments, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt, and equity investments. The total investments at fair value were $1,298,066,000, down from $1,328,050,000 in the previous quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $55,851,000 from $49,861,000 in the previous quarter.

The report includes information on the company's debt, including the Truist Credit Facility and 2026 Notes, with a total liabilities amounting to $917,770,000.

PennantPark's investment strategy focuses on U.S. middle-market companies, aiming to generate current income and capital appreciation.

The company continues to manage its investments through its wholly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, including PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC.

The filing also discusses various financial agreements and the company's compliance with regulatory requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the PennantPark Investment Corporation quarterly 10-Q report dated February 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.