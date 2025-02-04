Pharma

Pfizer's CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' about RFK Jr. as Trump's health secretary

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said there are several issues the company could "collaborate" on with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By
Bruce Gil
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla addresses the audience as part of a session on AI during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2025.
Image: Fabrice Coffrini (Getty Images)
Pfizer (PFE-1.16%) CEO Albert Bourla told investors Tuesday morning that he is “cautiously optimistic” about working with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the expected next head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Bourla was asked during a call with investors how the company plans to work with Kennedy — given his views on vaccines and skepticism of the pharma industry. The Senate Finance Committee advanced Kennedy’s nomination on Tuesday.

“I feel cautiously optimistic that they will be very, very prudent with everything they try to do,” Bourla said of Kennedy and the Trump administration.

Last year, President Donald Trump named noted anti-vaccine crusader Kennedy as his pick to be the next HHS secretary. Kennedy has touted debunked claims linking vaccines to autism and compared vaccination to the Holocaust.

Bourla noted that during hearings last week Kennedy has seemed to have “tempered” his past statements on vaccines.

Bourla added, that he has a longstanding relationship with President Trump, which was cemented during Operation Warp Speed when Pfizer developed a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bourla, Trump introduced him to Kennedy and all three had dinner together where Bourla tried to understand Kennedy’s views.

Bourla said that he doesn’t expect to agree with everything Kennedy says but there are things they can “collaborate” together on like combating chronic diseases.

Additionally, Pfizer reported its fourth quarter results on Tuesday. The company’s revenue was up 17% year-over-year to $17.7 billion in its fourth quarter, from $14.5 billion. Pfizer stock fell just over 1% during intraday trading.