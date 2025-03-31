PLUS THERAPEUTICS Inc. (PSTV) reports earnings

In This Story PSTV -16.39%

PLUS THERAPEUTICS Inc. (PSTV-16.39% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing a net loss of $12,978,000, compared to a net loss of $13,316,000 in the previous year. The decrease in net loss is attributed to increased grant revenue and reduced operating expenses.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Grant revenue for the year was $5,824,000, up from $4,913,000 in the previous year. This increase is primarily due to the continued development of REYOBIQ™ for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases, funded by the CPRIT Grant.

Advertisement

Research and development expenses increased to $10,580,000 from $9,690,000, primarily due to higher development and professional service fees.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses rose to $9,939,000 from $8,544,000, driven by increased legal and professional expenses.

Advertisement

The company reported a total of $1,717,000 in other income, primarily due to a gain in the fair value of warrants and interest income.

As of December 31, 2024, PLUS THERAPEUTICS had cash and cash equivalents of $76,000 and short-term investments of $3,530,000, with a working capital deficit of $10,292,000.

Advertisement

PLUS THERAPEUTICS' current liabilities include accounts payable and accrued expenses of $11,288,000, a line of credit balance of $3,292,000, and deferred grant liability of $927,000.

The company has entered into various financing agreements and raised capital through private placements and grant funding to support its operations and clinical development programs.

Advertisement

PLUS THERAPEUTICS continues to focus on developing its nanomedicine platform and CNSide™ Platform for the treatment of central nervous system cancers and other life-threatening diseases.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the PLUS THERAPEUTICS Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.