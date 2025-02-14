Earnings Snapshots

PodcastOne Inc. (PODC) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
PODC+2.04%

PodcastOne Inc. (PODC+2.04%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb stock jumps on earnings beat — and the CEO wants to be the Amazon of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details PodcastOne's financial performance, including a revenue increase to $12.7 million for the quarter, up from $10.4 million in the same quarter the previous year. This growth is attributed to an increase in barter revenue and advertising inventory.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb stock jumps on earnings beat — and the CEO wants to be the Amazon of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of sales for the quarter was $11.98 million, representing 94% of sales, compared to 90% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad

Related Content

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad

The company reported a net loss of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in the previous year.

Advertisement

PodcastOne's operating expenses included $0.9 million in sales and marketing, $9,000 in product development, and $1.28 million in general and administrative costs for the quarter.

Advertisement

The company recorded an impairment charge of $0.18 million related to intangible assets during the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

PodcastOne's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2024, with a working capital of $1.0 million.

Advertisement

The filing indicates that PodcastOne is seeking additional financing to support its operations and meet obligations, with no assurance of obtaining such financing on favorable terms.

PodcastOne's parent company, LiveOne, has significant indebtedness, including an ABL Credit Facility and a Capchase Loan, which could impact PodcastOne's operations if LiveOne fails to comply with its debt covenants.

Advertisement

PodcastOne's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan and recent stock-based compensation activities are detailed, with $1.97 million in stock-based compensation recorded for the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

The filing also outlines recent agreements, including a three-year Enterprise Service and Advertising Agreement with ART19 LLC, expected to generate significant revenue over the term.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the PodcastOne Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.