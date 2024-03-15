Pornhub has pulled out of Texas

It’s going to be a little harder to find porn in the Lone Star State. Pornhub is no longer available to Texas residents thanks to a lawsuit from the state’s attorney general.

Texans saw this message when visiting the previously mentioned porn sites on Thursday:

“As you may know, your elected officials in Texas are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website,” the message reads. “Unfortunately, the Texas law for age verification is ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous. Until the real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Texas.”

Pornhub’s sister sites Redtube, Brazzers, and YouPorn are also showing the same message.

Back in February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Aylo, Pornhub’s parent company, for failing to enforce the state’s age verification law. The legislation went into effect last September and requires adult sites like Pornhub to obtain digital identification for users verifying they are of legal age to view porn. Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled in favor of Texas ruling that the state law doesn’t violate the First Amendment.

Aylo says it’s not finished in its legal battle.

“This is not the end,” said Alex Kekesi, vice president of brand and community for Aylo, in an emailed statement Thursday. “We are reviewing options and consulting with our legal team. We will continue to fight for our industry and the performers that legally earn a living, and we will continue to appeal through all available judicial recourse to recognize that this law is unconstitutional.”



Texas is part of the growing number of states that are finding the largest porn sites are no longer interested in sticking around. Montana and North Carolina saw their access to Pornhub and its sister sites go away at the beginning of the year. Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah, Louisiana, and Virginia have also either lost access or will lose access due to their own age verification laws. The governor of Indiana signed his state’s age verification law on Wednesday.

