No one has won the Powerball in 3 months and the jackpot is up to $1 billion

The Powerball jackpot has yet to crown a winner for the third consecutive month.



On Monday night, the lottery’s value ballooned to $1.09 billion after no one managed to match their ticket with the six winning numbers to claim the main prize. An estimated cash value of $527 million is still up for grabs.

The winning numbers were 19, 24, 40, 42 and 56. The Powerball number was 23.

The last time someone won the jackpot was on New Year’s Day. That’s roughly 39 back-to-back drawings with no one matching the winning six numbers.

The coveted win may continue to evade players in part because of the game’s playing odds. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning. Those odds drive customer attention and sales, prompting the jackpot’s prize to rise in the process.

Wednesday night is the game’s next drawing. If the winless streak continues, the Powerball jackpot will have made 41 consecutive drawings without a winner by Saturday night.

Ticket drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. E.T. However, sales vary between locations and may be cut off by one or two hours.

Powerball began in 1992. The lottery game is played in 45 states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.