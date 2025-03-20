Premium Resources Ltd Com (PRMLF) reports earnings

In This Story PRMLF -0.17%

Premium Resources Ltd Com (PRMLF-0.17% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The filing includes details of the company's principal business activities, which focus on the exploration and evaluation of the Selebi nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mine and the Selkirk nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group elements sulphide mine, both located in Botswana.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The report outlines the company's financial performance for the year, highlighting a net loss of $42,420,283, an increase from the previous year's net loss of $32,376,069. This increase is attributed to higher exploration activities and general administrative expenses.

Advertisement

The filing also discusses the company's liquidity and capital resources, noting a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $6,105,933 as of December 31, 2024, from $19,245,628 at the end of the previous year.

Advertisement

Premium Resources Ltd Com's report provides an overview of its exploration and evaluation activities, including significant drilling programs at the Selebi Mines and Selkirk Mine, and the filing of mineral resource estimates for both projects.

Advertisement

The company highlights its ongoing need for additional capital to fund future exploration and development activities, as well as to meet its financial obligations under existing agreements.

The report includes a detailed discussion of the risks associated with the company's operations, including financial, operational, and regulatory risks, as well as risks related to its exploration and evaluation projects.

Advertisement

Premium Resources Ltd Com acknowledges its dependence on external financing to continue its operations and advance its projects, noting the material uncertainties that cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

The filing outlines the company's corporate governance practices, including the composition of its board of directors and the roles of its various committees.

Advertisement

The report concludes with the company's financial statements and supplementary data, audited by MNP LLP, highlighting the company's financial position and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Premium Resources Ltd Com annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.