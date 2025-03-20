Premium Resources Ltd Com (PRMLF) reports earnings

In This Story
Premium Resources Ltd Com (PRMLF-0.17%) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing includes details of the company's principal business activities, which focus on the exploration and evaluation of the Selebi nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mine and the Selkirk nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group elements sulphide mine, both located in Botswana.
The report outlines the company's financial performance for the year, highlighting a net loss of $42,420,283, an increase from the previous year's net loss of $32,376,069. This increase is attributed to higher exploration activities and general administrative expenses.
The filing also discusses the company's liquidity and capital resources, noting a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $6,105,933 as of December 31, 2024, from $19,245,628 at the end of the previous year.
Premium Resources Ltd Com's report provides an overview of its exploration and evaluation activities, including significant drilling programs at the Selebi Mines and Selkirk Mine, and the filing of mineral resource estimates for both projects.
The company highlights its ongoing need for additional capital to fund future exploration and development activities, as well as to meet its financial obligations under existing agreements.
The report includes a detailed discussion of the risks associated with the company's operations, including financial, operational, and regulatory risks, as well as risks related to its exploration and evaluation projects.
Premium Resources Ltd Com acknowledges its dependence on external financing to continue its operations and advance its projects, noting the material uncertainties that cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.
The filing outlines the company's corporate governance practices, including the composition of its board of directors and the roles of its various committees.
The report concludes with the company's financial statements and supplementary data, audited by MNP LLP, highlighting the company's financial position and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024.
