
Tech & Innovation

Prince Harry and Meghan to talk about youth mental health during New York City event

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are hosting a conference in New York City on how the internet and social media affect youth mental health

By
Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, July 18, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are hosting a conference Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York City, on how the internet and social media affect youth mental health. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are hosting a conference Tuesday in New York City on how the internet and social media affect youth mental health.

The two will discuss the topic at a panel alongside Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and moderated by NBC host Carson Daly, who has talked about his struggles with anxiety in the past.

The event — held on World Mental Health Day — is being coordinated by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation and is part of a second annual mental health awareness festival hosted by a nonprofit called Project Healthy Minds.

In the United Kingdom on Tuesday, Harry’s brother, Prince William and his wife Kate also participated in a separate forum to draw awareness to young people’s challenges with mental health.

During their last public appearance in New York City, Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, set off alarms when they claimed they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a “near catastrophic car chase” in Manhattan. That led New York City Mayor Eric Adams to condemn the paparazzi chasing them as “reckless and irresponsible.”