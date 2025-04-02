Mag 7, other stocks fall post-market after Trump's tariff announcement

Investors greeted President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs less than enthusiastically, sending the Magnificent 7 and other stocks lower. Futures linked to the the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average point to a lower opening Thursday.

For the Mag 7, stock price declines in post-market trading were 4.7% for Apple (AAPL+0.29% ) , 3.8% for Amazon (AMZN+2.30% ) , 3.7% for Meta (META-0.38% ) , 3.6% for Tesla (TSLA+5.31% ) , 3.2% for Nvidia (NVDA-0.22% ) , 1.7% for Microsoft (MSFT+0.21% ) , and 2.4% for Google’s parent, Alphabet (GOOGL-0.24% ) .

Palantir (PLTR+2.47% ) fell 5.2%. General Motors (GM+1.15% ) and Stellantis (STLA+0.86% ) also moved lower.

“One big question was: Did Trump really mean to impose the tariffs” or were they a feint aimed at drawing concessions, said Melissa Brown, head of investment decision research at SimCorp (SIM-1.25% ) . “From what he said, it does seem more likely that he’s actually going to impose them. It’s not just talk.”

That said, the implementation and effects of the tariffs are still not 100% clear, which will make it difficult for CEOs to plan, Brown told Quartz. The tariffs also make the Federal Reserve’s job much difficult because the levies could both increase costs and depress output.

“I don’t think a trade war is particularly good for the stock market,” Brown said. “It’s not the death knell for the U.S. economy, but it could be very harmful for pockets of it.”

The baseline 10% tariff on all countries will go into effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET; the reciprocal levies are scheduled for enactment on April 9 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

China will be hit with 34% tariffs, while the European Union will be slapped with 20% duties, according to a graph Trump held up at a news conference. Vietnam, Taiwan, and Japan will be hit with respective duties of 32%, 24%, and 26%. Existing import taxes on Canadian and Mexican goods won’t be affected, with exemptions for USMCA-compliant products continuing.

Trump’s tariffs will close the de minimis exemption that allows small-value packages to be shipped directly, duty-free. The shares of PDD (PDD-2.90% ) , which owns Chinese shopping site Temu — a beneficiary of the current system — fell 4.9% in post-market trading.

David Wagner, portfolio manager and head of equities at Aptus Capital, was less concerned about the tariffs, saying they’ll only affect about 15% of the economy — which continues to benefit from consumer strength and a strong labor market.

“There’s a buffer here where consumers can absorb the tariffs and continue to spend,” Wagner said. He added that the strong dollar will help moderate the duties’ impact and that there’s “no playbook” for this situation.

“No one knows the ramifications of tariffs and the threats and how other countries will react,” Wagner said.