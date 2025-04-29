The White House calls Amazon 'hostile' over report it will list tariff price hikes

The White House has accused Amazon (AMZN-0.79% ) of planning a “hostile and political act,” after a report that the tech giant would display how much tariffs will raise prices.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Punchbowl News, citing an unnamed source familiar with the company’s plan, reported that Amazon will show how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs right next to the product’s listed price.

Advertisement

In a White House briefing on Tuesday morning, a reporter asked if the e-commerce giant’s reported price display was “a perfect, crystal clear demonstration that it’s the American consumer who is paying for these policies.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had just gotten off the phone with the president about Amazon’s announcement.

Advertisement

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” Leavitt said. “Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” Leavitt went on to suggest that the company is aligned with a Chinese propaganda arm.

Advertisement

Amazon shares dropped more than 2% in premarket trading before recovering to trade near flat by mid-morning.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond a request for comment. But according to a tweet by a Washington Post reporter, the company responded that its main website was never going to display tariff-related costs — only Amazon Haul, its budget shopping experience that’s designed to compete with overseas sellers such as Temu (PDD+1.78% ) and Shein.

Advertisement

“The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products,” Amazon said. “This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”

The e-commerce giant will be hit hard by the president’s tariffs on China, which currently are 145% on goods imported from the country. Over 1,000 products on Amazon have seen price increases since Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2. According to price analysis firm SmartScout, the average price jump across those products is around 30%.

Advertisement

“It’s one of the first concerted efforts I’ve seen where nothing explains the price hikes other than tariffs,” SmartScout CEO Scott Needham told CBS MoneyWatch.

Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy told CNBC earlier this month that he expects U.S. tariffs to boost prices on a number of consumer goods. And other sellers of low-cost goods have started to hike their prices, especially as the Trump administration prepares to close the de minimis loophole that has allowed Shein and Temu to flourish without having to pay customs duties and tariffs. And according to Reuters, some Amazon sellers are pulling out of Prime Day amid Trump’s tariffs.

Advertisement

Leavitt’s comments come just days after Trump called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos “great” and said their relationship was grounded in mutual “respect” in a wide-ranging interview with The Atlantic. The president credited Bezos (and Meta (META+0.02% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg) for adjusting company policies to align with the Trump administration.

“He’s 100 percent,” the president said. “He’s been great.”