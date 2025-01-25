Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup

2 / 11
When Google (GOOGL) unveiled its latest quantum chip in December, it said Willow achieved an almost three-decade-long challenge in the world of quantum computing.
After scrapping the Biden administration’s executive order on artificial intelligence, President Donald Trump announced a half-a-trillion-dollar AI infrastructure plan alongside some of the technology’s top leaders.
With the future of popular social media app TikTok on the line, a number of potential buyers have come out of the woodworks to potentially snap up the platform — and its 170 million monthly U.S. users.
As Apple (AAPL) stock takes a tumble to kick off 2025, analysts at Wedbush don’t see cause for concern.
“We believe the panic and bear frenzy around Apple is way overdone” heading into next week’s December earnings report, analysts led by Dan Ives said in a research note Wednesday.
Despite facing increasingly harder tests, artificial intelligence models have been advancing quickly and passing even PhD-level exams with high scores, making it somewhat difficult to track just how good they’re getting. But it seems the AI models have met their match — at least for now.
Some of President Donald Trump’s executive orders from his first day in office are being applauded by tech industry leaders.
NetChoice, a trade organization representing tech companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), and Meta (META), said Trump’s rollback of Biden administration regulations on U.S. energy production and “artificial intelligence (AI) red tape” are “critical” for the U.S. to lead in technological development.
OpenAI has launched a research preview of its artificial intelligence agent, Operator, which can perform tasks on the web on behalf of users.
Operator uses its own browser, and can interact with a webpage by typing, clicking, and scrolling, OpenAI said. Users can have Operator do tasks such as completing online forms and grocery shopping, according to the startup.