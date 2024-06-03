Airlines

Qatar Airways is splitting a big plane order between Boeing and Airbus

The carrier wants to refresh its fleet of wide-body planes

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Qatar Airways logo
The Qatar Airways logo
Photo: Fabrizio Bensch (Reuters)
In This Story
BAEADSY

One of the big names in long-haul flying is about to make a couple of large purchases.

Suggested Reading

12 dependable cars that will make it to 200,000 miles, according to Consumer Reports
Adobe, Oracle, Kohl's, and more stocks to watch this week
Nvidia stock nosedives, Bitcoin bleeds, and the Trump bump is over: Markets news roundup
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

12 dependable cars that will make it to 200,000 miles, according to Consumer Reports
Adobe, Oracle, Kohl's, and more stocks to watch this week
Nvidia stock nosedives, Bitcoin bleeds, and the Trump bump is over: Markets news roundup
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Bloomberg reports that Qatar Airways is looking to upgrade its fleet and will do so by purchasing so-called “wide-body” planes from both Boeing and Airbus. A wide-body plane has two aisles and is larger than a “narrow-body” jetliner, which has a single aisle.

Advertisement

Related Content

The port strike could strand Boeing and Airbus parts
Airbus would be looking pretty bad right now if Boeing didn't look worse

Related Content

The port strike could strand Boeing and Airbus parts
Airbus would be looking pretty bad right now if Boeing didn't look worse

Qatar’s current fleet already is split between Boeing and Airbus. The company’s latest annual report, released last July, says that it has 250 planes, 106 of which are Airbus models and 104 of which are made by Boeing. (There’s also a small number of smaller aircrafts from other plane builders.) It is not clear what the final split will be after the new purchase.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently stepped up its oversight of Boeing’s wide-body planes as well as its 737 Max models after some whistleblower warnings about build quality. The planes remain popular with carriers, however. According to Boeing’s orders and deliveries page, Qatar Airways is waiting on unfilled orders for 111 planes from the company, and 86 of them are the wide-body 777X and 787 Dreamliner planes.