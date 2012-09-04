MSFT-0.92%$390.43-$3.62
If earnings reports offer a snapshot of a company's health, market capitalization reflects its swagger. How much do investors actually believe in a company? The Quartz 250 measures that public sentiment, ranking the top 250 publicly traded companies on U.S. markets by "market cap" — the total number of outstanding shares multiplied by the price per share. The higher the market cap, the bigger the company. Which is why the Quartz 250 is occupied by some of the world's most iconic businesses and brands, behemoths in their respective industries, the most closely watched companies on the planet. You'll find stability here, sure, but also trends that can inform other investment decisions.

This list was last updated after the close of U.S. markets on January 16, 2025.

Rank
Company
Sector
Symbol
1
Apple Inc.
Technology
AAPL
2
NVIDIA Corporation
Technology
NVDA
3
Microsoft Corporation
Technology
MSFT
4
Alphabet Inc.
Media
GOOG
5
Amazon.com Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
AMZN
6
Meta Platforms Inc.
Media
META
7
Tesla Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
TSLA
8
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Technology
TSM
9
Broadcom Inc.
Technology
AVGO
10
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Finance
BRK.A
11
Walmart Inc.
Consumer Staples
WMT
12
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Finance
JPM
13
Eli Lilly and Company
Healthcare
LLY
14
Visa Inc.
Finance
V
15
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Energy
XOM
16
Mastercard Incorporated
Finance
MA
17
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (DE)
Healthcare
UNH
18
Oracle Corporation
Technology
ORCL
19
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Consumer Staples
COST
20
Home Depot Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
HD
21
Procter & Gamble Company
Consumer Staples
PG
22
Netflix Inc.
Media
NFLX
23
Bank of America Corporation
Finance
BAC
24
Novo Nordisk A/S
Healthcare
NVO
25
Johnson & Johnson
Healthcare
JNJ
26
Salesforce Inc.
Technology
CRM
27
SAP SE ADS
Technology
SAP
28
AbbVie Inc.
Healthcare
ABBV
29
ASML Holding N.V.
Technology
ASML
30
Chevron Corporation
Energy
CVX
31
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Depositary Shares (Japan)
Finance
SMFG
32
Coca-Cola Company
Consumer Staples
KO
33
T-Mobile US Inc.
Media
TMUS
34
Merck & Company Inc.
Healthcare
MRK
35
Wells Fargo & Company
Finance
WFC
36
Comcast Holdings ZONES
Media
CCZ
37
Toyota Motor Corporation
Consumer Discretionary
TM
38
Cisco Systems Inc.
Technology
CSCO
39
Accenture plc
Technology
ACN
40
American Express Company
Finance
AXP
41
ServiceNow Inc.
Technology
NOW
42
Morgan Stanley
Finance
MS
43
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Healthcare
TMO
44
AstraZeneca PLC
Healthcare
AZN
45
Intuitive Surgical Inc.
Healthcare
ISRG
46
Linde plc
Materials
LIN
47
International Business Machines Corporation
Technology
IBM
48
Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each representing eight
Consumer Discretionary
BABA
49
Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2))
Energy
SHEL
50
PepsiCo Inc.
Consumer Staples
PEP
51
McDonald's Corporation
Consumer Discretionary
MCD
52
Novartis AG
Healthcare
NVS
53
Abbott Laboratories
Healthcare
ABT
54
GE Aerospace
Industrials
GE
55
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Technology
AMD
56
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Finance
GS
57
Walt Disney Company
Media
DIS
58
Philip Morris International Inc
Consumer Staples
PM
59
Adobe Inc.
Technology
ADBE
60
Caterpillar Inc.
Industrials
CAT
61
QUALCOMM Incorporated
Technology
QCOM
62
HSBC Holdings plc.
Finance
HSBC
63
Danaher Corporation
Healthcare
DHR
64
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Technology
TXN
65
AT&T Inc. 5.350% Global Notes due 2066
Media
TBB
66
Royal Bank Of Canada
Finance
RY
67
Intuit Inc.
Technology
INTU
68
Booking Holdings Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
BKNG
69
Verizon Communications Inc.
Media
VZ
70
RTX Corporation
Industrials
RTX
71
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Technology
PLTR
72
AT&T Inc.
Media
T
73
S&P Global Inc.
Finance
SPGI
74
BlackRock Inc.
Finance
BLK
75
Arm Holdings plc
Technology
ARM
76
Applied Materials Inc.
Technology
AMAT
77
Arista Networks Inc.
Technology
ANET
78
AT&T Inc. Depositary Shares Series A
Media
T.P.A
79
Pfizer Inc.
Healthcare
PFE
80
Citigroup Inc.
Finance
C
81
HDFC Bank Limited
Finance
HDB
82
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.
Consumer Staples
FMX
83
NextEra Energy Inc.
Utilities
NEE
84
Lowe's Companies Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
LOW
85
Amgen Inc.
Healthcare
AMGN
86
Stryker Corporation
Healthcare
SYK
87
Honeywell International Inc.
Industrials
HON
88
Boston Scientific Corporation
Healthcare
BSX
89
PDD Holdings Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
PDD
90
Uber Technologies Inc.
Technology
UBER
91
Progressive Corporation
Finance
PGR
92
Union Pacific Corporation
Industrials
UNP
93
AT&T Inc. - 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - 1/1000th Int Ser C
Media
T.P.C
94
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.
Finance
MUFG
95
Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock
Media
CMCSA
96
KKR & Co. Inc.
Finance
KKR
97
Charles Schwab Corporation
Finance
SCHW
98
Unilever PLC
Consumer Staples
UL
99
TJX Companies Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
TJX
100
Eaton Corporation PLC
Industrials
ETN
101
Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate
Technology
SHOP
102
TotalEnergies SE
Energy
TTE
103
Blackstone Inc.
Finance
BX
104
Sanofi
Healthcare
SNY
105
BHP Group Ltd.
Materials
BHP
106
Sony Group Corporation American Depositary Shares
Technology
SONY
107
Boeing Company
Industrials
BA
108
Deere & Company
Industrials
DE
109
ConocoPhillips
Energy
COP
110
Automatic Data Processing Inc.
Industrials
ADP
111
Fiserv Inc.
Technology
FI
112
Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Technology
PANW
113
UBS Group AG Registered
Finance
UBS
114
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Industrials
LMT
115
Micron Technology Inc.
Technology
MU
116
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Healthcare
GILD
117
Applovin Corporation
Technology
APP
118
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Healthcare
BMY
119
Medtronic plc.
Healthcare
MDT
120
United Parcel Service Inc.
Industrials
UPS
121
Chubb Limited
Finance
CB
122
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Healthcare
VRTX
123
GE Vernova Inc.
Energy
GEV
124
Analog Devices Inc.
Technology
ADI
125
Starbucks Corporation
Consumer Discretionary
SBUX
126
Ferrari N.V.
Consumer Discretionary
RACE
127
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
Finance
MMC
128
Nike Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
NKE
129
Marvell Technology Inc.
Technology
MRVL
130
Prologis Inc.
Real Estate
PLD
131
Lam Research Corporation
Technology
LRCX
132
KLA Corporation
Technology
KLAC
133
ICICI Bank Limited
Finance
IBN
134
Toronto Dominion Bank
Finance
TD
135
Constellation Energy Corporation
Energy
CEG
136
Enbridge Inc
Energy
ENB
137
Spotify Technology S.A.
Media
SPOT
138
Apollo Global Management Inc.
Finance
APO
139
MercadoLibre Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
MELI
140
Southern Company
Utilities
SO
141
PayPal Holdings Inc.
Finance
PYPL
142
Intel Corporation
Technology
INTC
143
Elevance Health Inc.
Healthcare
ELV
144
Sherwin-Williams Company
Materials
SHW
145
RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One)
Industrials
RELX
146
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
Energy
PBR
147
Equinix Inc.
Real Estate
EQIX
148
American Tower Corporation (REIT)
Real Estate
AMT
149
Brookfield Corp Cl A Vtg Shs
Finance
BN
150
Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares
Technology
INFY
151
Trane Technologies plc
Industrials
TT
152
Altria Group Inc.
Consumer Staples
MO
153
Moody's Corporation
Finance
MCO
154
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
Technology
CRWD
155
BP p.l.c.
Energy
BP
156
Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
Finance
ICE
157
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Industrials
PH
158
Waste Management Inc.
Industrials
WM
159
Airbnb Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
ABNB
160
Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
Utilities
DUK
161
CME Group Inc.
Finance
CME
162
Amphenol Corporation
Technology
APH
163
Cadence Design Systems Inc.
Technology
CDNS
164
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium)
Consumer Staples
BUD
165
Synopsys Inc.
Technology
SNPS
166
Cintas Corporation
Industrials
CTAS
167
Welltower Inc.
Real Estate
WELL
168
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
Consumer Staples
BTI
169
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares
Energy
PBR.A
170
Aon plc Class A (Ireland)
Finance
AON
171
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
CMG
172
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Finance
PNC
173
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Technology
MSTR
174
The Cigna Group
Healthcare
CI
175
Mondelez International Inc.
Consumer Staples
MDLZ
176
HCA Healthcare Inc.
Healthcare
HCA
177
Southern Copper Corporation
Materials
SCCO
178
Motorola Solutions Inc.
Technology
MSI
179
Marriott International
Consumer Discretionary
MAR
180
Dell Technologies Inc. Class C
Technology
DELL
181
Rio Tinto Plc
Materials
RIO
182
EOG Resources Inc.
Energy
EOG
183
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Healthcare
REGN
184
3M Company
Industrials
MMM
185
Zoetis Inc. Class A
Healthcare
ZTS
186
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Industrials
ITW
187
McKesson Corporation
Healthcare
MCK
188
U.S. Bancorp
Finance
USB
189
Transdigm Group Incorporated
Industrials
TDG
190
Coinbase Global Inc
Finance
COIN
191
Equinor ASA
Energy
EQNR
192
General Dynamics Corporation
Industrials
GD
193
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Energy
EPD
194
Bank Of Montreal
Finance
BMO
195
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Consumer Staples
CL
196
Capital One Financial Corporation
Finance
COF
197
Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain)
Finance
SAN
198
Fortinet Inc.
Technology
FTNT
199
Williams Companies Inc.
Energy
WMB
200
DoorDash Inc.
Media
DASH
201
Thomson Reuters Corp
Industrials
TRI
202
Emerson Electric Company
Industrials
EMR
203
O'Reilly Automotive Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
ORLY
204
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Materials
APD
205
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Industrials
NOC
206
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
Industrials
CP
207
GSK plc American Depositary Shares (Each representing two)
Healthcare
GSK
208
Energy Transfer LP
Energy
ET
209
Becton Dickinson and Company
Healthcare
BDX
210
Ecolab Inc.
Materials
ECL
211
Kinder Morgan Inc.
Energy
KMI
212
Workday Inc.
Technology
WDAY
213
Republic Services Inc.
Industrials
RSG
214
FedEx Corporation
Industrials
FDX
215
CRH PLC
Materials
CRH
216
Diageo plc
Consumer Staples
DEO
217
Atlassian Corporation
Technology
TEAM
218
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Energy
CNQ
219
CVS Health Corporation
Healthcare
CVS
220
Sea Limited American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A
Consumer Discretionary
SE
221
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Finance
AJG
222
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Consumer Discretionary
RCL
223
Canadian National Railway Company
Industrials
CNI
224
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Sponosred ADR (Japan)
Finance
MFG
225
Bank of Nova Scotia
Finance
BNS
226
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Preferred Securities (TruPS)
Finance
C.P.N
227
ONEOK Inc.
Energy
OKE
228
NetEase Inc.
Media
NTES
229
CSX Corporation
Industrials
CSX
230
Carrier Global Corporation
Industrials
CARR
231
Autodesk Inc.
Technology
ADSK
232
Truist Financial Corporation
Finance
TFC
233
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
Finance
BBVA
234
Schlumberger N.V.
Energy
SLB
235
Target Corporation
Consumer Staples
TGT
236
JD.com Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
JD
237
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
HLT
238
MetLife Inc.
Finance
MET
239
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
Finance
BK
240
Digital Realty Trust Inc.
Real Estate
DLR
241
Ares Management Corporation Class A
Finance
ARES
242
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Finance
CM
243
AFLAC Incorporated
Finance
AFL
244
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
Materials
FCX
245
National Grid Transco PLC PLC (NEW) American Depositary Shares
Utilities
NGG
246
PACCAR Inc.
Industrials
PCAR
247
Vistra Corp.
Utilities
VST
248
ING Group N.V.
Finance
ING
249
Cheniere Energy Inc.
Energy
LNG
250
General Motors Company
Consumer Discretionary
GM

