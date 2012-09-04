If earnings reports offer a snapshot of a company's health, market capitalization reflects its swagger. How much do investors actually believe in a company? The Quartz 250 measures that public sentiment, ranking the top 250 publicly traded companies on U.S. markets by "market cap" — the total number of outstanding shares multiplied by the price per share. The higher the market cap, the bigger the company. Which is why the Quartz 250 is occupied by some of the world's most iconic businesses and brands, behemoths in their respective industries, the most closely watched companies on the planet. You'll find stability here, sure, but also trends that can inform other investment decisions.

This list was last updated after the close of U.S. markets on January 16, 2025.