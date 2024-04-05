Procter & Gamble recalled 8.2 million defective bags of Tide, Gain, and other laundry packets

Procter & Gamble is recalling 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over concerns about defective packaging.



The recall affects Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets sold in flexible film bags. The bags can split open near the resealable zipper track, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission said Friday. This can pose “a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries,” according to the recall.

Although there were no confirmed cases directly related to the packaging defect, Procter & Gamble received four reports of children in the U.S. accessing the liquid laundry packets, including three cases of ingestion during the time period in which the recalled pods were sold. It’s not known, however, whether those laundry packets were from the recalled bags.

The commission told customers to secure the recalled bags out of reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a child-resistant bag to replace the potentially defective bags. Consumers can also request a cabinet lock to securely store their laundry products.

Recalled lot codes, found at the bottom of packaging, will be listed at pg.com/bags. Customers can submit a photo of the lot code to participate in the recall.

The affected products range from bags with 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets, and were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. The list of recalled laundry detergent pods includes the following:



