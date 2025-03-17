Is a recession coming? Here's what Trump, Elon Musk and the president's allies are saying

As Wall Street grapples with the increasing likelihood of a U.S. recession, the Trump administration has gone to bat defending President Donald Trump’s stock market-slamming trade policies.

JPMorgan (JPM) chief economist Bruce Kasmun told reporters last week that he sees a 40% recession risk, up from 30% at the start of 2025, while Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi raised his recession odds to 35% from 15%, Fortune reports. Larry Summers, who led the Treasury Department under Former President Bill Clinton, said the odds are “getting close to 50/50.”

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrial indexes were slammed last week by Trump’s tariffs, which are poised to affect major U.S. corporations and consumers. An escalating tit-for-tat trade war with Europe alone threatens $9.5 trillion worth of business.

The Trump administration has announced new tariffs on imports from China, Canada, Mexico, all foreign steel and aluminum, and European alcohol. China, Canada, and the European Union have announced retaliatory measures, while other nations have held off — for now.

“We will feel better about calling a stock market bottom when the market is no longer ‘tarrified’ by Trump’s tariff threats and actions,” Yardeni Research wrote in a note. “It might bottom after April 2, when Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs all around the world, if they lead to tariff-reduction negotiations.”

Here’s what Trump and his allies have said about a potential recession.