Reddit's CEO gets paid, ChatGPT 'kinda sucks,' and Elon Musk’s Neuralink guinea pig: Tech news roundup

Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman has been blasted by Redditors and in media reports over his recently-revealed, super-sized pay package of $193 million in 2023.
If you’re burnt out over generative AI hype, you’re not alone. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said GPT-4, his company’s latest and greatest AI model, actually kinda sucks in an interview with Lex Fridman published on Monday. In fact, Altman is hoping GPT-5 can live up to all the hype.
Cars cost too much these days. Used cars, new cars — they all demand too much from our increasingly beleaguered wallets. Sure, new cars offer more features, tech, and safety than every, but how much are those worth to you in real, actual dollars?
Elon Musk’s startup Neuralink has revealed its first human patient to be implanted with its first product, through a video livestream on X of the individual moving a mouse and playing computer chess through a brain implant.
Despite a Monday rally, Tesla stock is the worst performer in the S&P 500 so far this year. Still. Since 2024 kicked off, the Austin, Texas-based company’s stock has sunk 30%. As a result, Tesla is no longer one of the top 10 U.S. companies by market capitalization, trailing behind Visa and — more recently — JPMorgan Chase.
Fisker might be the next electric vehicle startup to fail, joining the likes of Aptera and Detroit Automotive. The Manhattan Beach, California-based company has been warning investors that it might run out of cash by the end of the year and has reportedly hired advisors in preparation of a possible bankruptcy. Now, Fisker is saying it will stop all production for the next six weeks.
Shell is quadrupling the size of its EV charging network while getting rid of 1,000 retail locations
Shell says it has more than 46,000 retail locations around the world. Many, if not most of them are gas stations. And as part of its “Energy Transition Strategy” report that plots its (flagging) efforts to fight climate change, the British oil giant said it would close some of them. Not all of them, just 1,000. And not all at once — the cuts will be spread out over two years. Read More
Apple launched a landmark lawsuit against Microsoft 36 years ago on March 18, 1988 — the outcome of which defined how tech companies could use one another’s ideas as they developed then-groundbreaking computer software.
Congressman Jeff Jackson’s latest TikTok video starts simply: “I apologize.” Last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could ultimately ban TikTok from the US. For many, it turned Jackson into enemy number one. The North Carolina Democrat spent the last year amassing 2.3 million followers on TikTok, leveraging the app to turn himself from a no-name first-term congressman to a downright internet celebrity. But Jackson joined 352 other House members in support of the so-called TikTok “ban,” sparking outrage, cries of hypocrisy, and even conspiracy theories. Now, Jackson deleted a video celebrating the bill and is desperately trying to salvage his online reputation.