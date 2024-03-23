Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Reddit's CEO gets paid, ChatGPT 'kinda sucks,' and Elon Musk's Neuralink guinea pig: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Reddit's CEO gets paid, ChatGPT 'kinda sucks,' and Elon Musk’s Neuralink guinea pig: Tech news roundup

Plus, the hits keep coming for EV makers Tesla and Fisker

Image for article titled Reddit&#39;s CEO gets paid, ChatGPT &#39;kinda sucks,&#39; and Elon Musk’s Neuralink guinea pig: Tech news roundup
Photo: Randy Shropshire (Getty Images), David Paul Morris (Getty Images), Steve DaSilva / Jalopnik, Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Carl Court (Getty Images), Mike Blake (Reuters), Owaki - Kulla (Getty Images), Image: Fisker, Screenshot: TikTok / Gizmodo
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman is paid more than the heads of Meta, Pinterest, and Snap — combined

Steve Huffman on stage at a past AfroTech Executive luncheon.
Photo: Randy Shropshire (Getty Images)

Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman has been blasted by Redditors and in media reports over his recently-revealed, super-sized pay package of $193 million in 2023.

Sam Altman says OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT ‘kinda sucks’

Image for article titled Reddit&#39;s CEO gets paid, ChatGPT &#39;kinda sucks,&#39; and Elon Musk’s Neuralink guinea pig: Tech news roundup
Photo: David Paul Morris (Getty Images)

If you’re burnt out over generative AI hype, you’re not alone. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said GPT-4, his company’s latest and greatest AI model, actually kinda sucks in an interview with Lex Fridman published on Monday. In fact, Altman is hoping GPT-5 can live up to all the hype.

The car option that’s absolutely worth it

an infotainment screen showing the song Just a Girl by No Doubt
Photo: Steve DaSilva / Jalopnik

Cars cost too much these days. Used cars, new cars — they all demand too much from our increasingly beleaguered wallets. Sure, new cars offer more features, tech, and safety than every, but how much are those worth to you in real, actual dollars?

Elon Musk’s Neuralink showed its first human patient playing chess

Elon Musk’s Neuralink will next focus on developing a product giving blind people the ability to see.
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Elon Musk’s startup Neuralink has revealed its first human patient to be implanted with its first product, through a video livestream on X of the individual moving a mouse and playing computer chess through a brain implant.

Tesla is the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year (still)

Tesla is no longer one of the top 10 U.S. companies by market capitalization. It recently fell behind Visa and J.P. Morgan Chase.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Despite a Monday rally, Tesla stock is the worst performer in the S&P 500 so far this year. Still. Since 2024 kicked off, the Austin, Texas-based company’s stock has sunk 30%. As a result, Tesla is no longer one of the top 10 U.S. companies by market capitalization, trailing behind Visa and — more recently — JPMorgan Chase.

EV startup Fisker is getting closer to bankruptcy with a production halt and a missed payment

Electric vehicle startup Fisker has sold just 1,300 vehicles since the year began.
Image: Fisker

Fisker might be the next electric vehicle startup to fail, joining the likes of Aptera and Detroit Automotive. The Manhattan Beach, California-based company has been warning investors that it might run out of cash by the end of the year and has reportedly hired advisors in preparation of a possible bankruptcy. Now, Fisker is saying it will stop all production for the next six weeks.

Shell is quadrupling the size of its EV charging network while getting rid of 1,000 retail locations

A Shell gas station
Photo: Carl Court (Getty Images)

Shell says it has more than 46,000 retail locations around the world. Many, if not most of them are gas stations. And as part of its "Energy Transition Strategy" report that plots its (flagging) efforts to fight climate change, the British oil giant said it would close some of them. Not all of them, just 1,000. And not all at once — the cuts will be spread out over two years.

Apple and Microsoft’s industry-defining legal battle started 36 years ago today

1984 Apple MacIntosh
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

Apple launched a landmark lawsuit against Microsoft 36 years ago on March 18, 1988 — the outcome of which defined how tech companies could use one another’s ideas as they developed then-groundbreaking computer software.

A congressman went on TikTok to apologize for voting to ban TikTok

Image for article titled Reddit&#39;s CEO gets paid, ChatGPT &#39;kinda sucks,&#39; and Elon Musk’s Neuralink guinea pig: Tech news roundup
Screenshot: TikTok / Gizmodo

Congressman Jeff Jackson’s latest TikTok video starts simply: “I apologize.” Last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could ultimately ban TikTok from the US. For many, it turned Jackson into enemy number one. The North Carolina Democrat spent the last year amassing 2.3 million followers on TikTok, leveraging the app to turn himself from a no-name first-term congressman to a downright internet celebrity. But Jackson joined 352 other House members in support of the so-called TikTok “ban,” sparking outrage, cries of hypocrisy, and even conspiracy theories. Now, Jackson deleted a video celebrating the bill and is desperately trying to salvage his online reputation.

