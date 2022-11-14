Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India’s largest private firm Reliance Industries (RIL), might become the new owner of England’s Liverpool Football Club.

The $94 billion worth Ambani has reportedly approached the club after Liverpool’s original owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) decided to sell, the British tabloid Mirror reported yesterday (Nov. 13).

The 65-year-old tycoon, however, must compete against bids from the US and the UAE, as FSG is reportedly swamped with tentative offers. The price tag for the club has been set at a massive £4 billion, the Mirror report said.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club,” an FSG statement read.

Ambani’s interest in Liverpool

This isn’t the first time Ambani has shown interest in the Reds.

In 2010, Ambani, along with fellow Indian industrialist Subrata Roy, tried to buy Liverpool from its former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. FSG beat them to it back then with a £300 million (the equivalent of $478 million at the time) offer.

If Ambani wins the world’s fourth most-valuable football club this time, it would be a massive new gem in his sports portfolio. The billionaire already owns an Indian Premier League cricket team and has also helped set up a top-tier football league in the country. This is besides him being the commercial partner of the All India Football Federation.