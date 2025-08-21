A handful of renewable energy stocks slumped on Thursday, after President Donald Trump indicated his administration will block new solar and wind projects.

Shares in Enphase Energy, Sunrun, Solaredge, and First Solar fell 2.3%, 8.2%, 4.7%, and 4.7%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

Companies based overseas also saw steep losses, with China's JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar down 5.5% and 19.5%, respectively. Energy-related imports from Canada into the U.S. currently face a 10% tariff, while China faces a 34% tariff on all goods.

“We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday, adding "The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!” He continued by blaming renewables for rising electricity prices in the U.S. The president has also previously complained that solar takes up too much land.

The comments come after the administration tightened federal permits for renewable energy projects last month. The process is now centralized in Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s office. Renewable energy firms fear that projects will "no longer receive permits that were once normal course of business," according to CNBC.

On top of that, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that it will no longer fund solar panels on productive farmland or allow solar panels manufactured by foreign adversaries to be used in projects funded by the department.

PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest grid, saw prices for new power capacity rise 22% compared to last year in an auction held last month. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) also expects August prices to return to triple-digit levels; during the same period last year, averages were in the mid-$40s/MWh. ERCOT says expected August price rises are due to "high temperatures and strong natural gas pricing."

Despite Trump's claims that states that have built wind and solar farms are seeing "RECORD BREAKING INCREASES IN ELECTRICITY AND ENERGY COSTS," solar and battery storage have been shown to ease the supply-and-demand gap fastest, according to data from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. That's because they make up the majority of new projects in line to connect to the grid.

What's more, the acceleration of new AI data centers and crypto-mining facilities have created unprecedented demand for energy resources, and have also been linked to increased electricity prices.

A recent U.S. Department of Energy-backed analysis projects that U.S. data centers could need roughly 150-400 TWh more electricity per year by 2028 compared to 2023 levels. That would be rise of around 230%, at the upper limit of the projection.

An August report from Axios found that over 60% of the increase in PJM market prices resulted from data center energy demands, translating to $9.3 billion in added costs passed to consumers.

Despite this growing demand for power, Trump has attacked renewables since taking office. The Big Beautiful Bill Act ends tax credits for the investment in, and production of, wind and solar by the end of 2027. Those credits have played a crucial role in the expansion of U.S. renewable energy.