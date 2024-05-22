Business News

Rent in Midwest cities continues to climb even as prices fall nationwide

Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis all saw rents reach new highs

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Indianapolis neighborhood
The median asking rent in Indianapolis in April was up 38% from 2019.
Photo: Wirestock (Getty Images)
In This Story
BAC-1.43%

While rents fell nationwide in April, three Midwestern cities saw prices soar past pre-pandemic records.

Suggested Reading

A recall of supplemental shakes over listeria fears is linked to 12 deaths
Walmart's bold bet to beat Amazon and win favor with Trump
Apple shareholders just rejected a proposal to end DEI efforts
Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A recall of supplemental shakes over listeria fears is linked to 12 deaths
Walmart's bold bet to beat Amazon and win favor with Trump
Apple shareholders just rejected a proposal to end DEI efforts
Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Rent prices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Minneapolis, Minnesota, hit their highest levels since March 2019, according to Realtor.com’s April Rental Report. Meanwhile, the median asking rent across the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. fell for its ninth consecutive month, down 0.7% for studio to two-bedroom properties.

Advertisement

Related Content

The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they're rising least
The 10 places where rents are dropping fastest

Related Content

The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they're rising least
The 10 places where rents are dropping fastest

The median asking rent in Indianapolis rose 4.5% from last year to $1,334. That marks a $369, or 38% increase from April 2019. In Milwaukee, the median asking rent climbed 3.8% to $1,671 from the same time last year and jumped 31% from before the pandemic. And in Minneapolis, the median asking rent increased 2.5% to $1,529 in the last 12 months — just 8.2% higher than its April 2019 level.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rental prices in Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois, are all sitting slightly below peak levels, according to the report.

Read more: Fractional home ownership’ wants to fix real estate’s woes. What is it and could it work?

Advertisement

A difficult market

High rents are a source of anxiety for Americans who hope to own a home down the line. A recent Bank of America report found that 72% of prospective homebuyers are scared that rising rents could affect their present and long-term finances, and almost as many feel that they’re not making a long-term investment into their future.

Advertisement

Given still-high rents, the prospect of owning a house has never felt more out of reach for renters. Their self-assessed probability of ever owning a home fell to a record low, a recent New York Federal Reserve survey found.

The median price of a previously owned home in the U.S. rose 5.7% annually to $407,600 in April — the fourth consecutive monthly increase and a record for the month, according to data from the National Association of Realtors published on Wednesday. Combined with the average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate, which has hovered around 7% for over a month, the market has been particularly inhospitable to first-time homebuyers.