From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases

Food prices at casual dining chains have surged in recent years, far outpacing the national inflation rate.

According to a report from financial information platform Finance Buzz, average menu prices have increased by 42% over the past five years, coinciding with the onset of the pandemic.

With rising prices and increased costs, consumers are often left to shoulder the burden of these hikes. The report found that some popular chains have seen prices jump by as much as 96%.

Finance Buzz analyzed prices from 2020 to 2025 at 16 popular chain restaurants across the country. Prices were gathered from each restaurant’s mobile app or website and compared with data from five years ago to capture the full scope of price hikes.

The findings show that nearly every chain evaluated raised prices at a rate faster than inflation.

Looming tariffs under the Trump administration are expected to add further strain on the restaurant industry, with potential costs exceeding $12 billion. Whether driven by inflation, supply chain disruptions, or increased labor costs, customers are now paying far more for meals out. Some are even opting for the kid-friendly portions to stretch their dining dollars further.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 biggest food inflation culprits, their average price increase, and the item with the largest hike.