DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases

Food

How inflation is reshaping the dining experience and hitting consumers' wallets

Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Food prices at casual dining chains have surged in recent years, far outpacing the national inflation rate.

According to a report from financial information platform Finance Buzz, average menu prices have increased by 42% over the past five years, coinciding with the onset of the pandemic.

With rising prices and increased costs, consumers are often left to shoulder the burden of these hikes. The report found that some popular chains have seen prices jump by as much as 96%.

Finance Buzz analyzed prices from 2020 to 2025 at 16 popular chain restaurants across the country. Prices were gathered from each restaurant’s mobile app or website and compared with data from five years ago to capture the full scope of price hikes.

The findings show that nearly every chain evaluated raised prices at a rate faster than inflation.

Looming tariffs under the Trump administration are expected to add further strain on the restaurant industry, with potential costs exceeding $12 billion. Whether driven by inflation, supply chain disruptions, or increased labor costs, customers are now paying far more for meals out. Some are even opting for the kid-friendly portions to stretch their dining dollars further.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 biggest food inflation culprits, their average price increase, and the item with the largest hike.

10. Cracker Barrel

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Tim Boyle (Getty Images)
  • Cracker Barrel’s (CBRL) prices rose by 35% between 2020 and 2025, with the Sampler meal seeing a 52% increase.
9. Denny’s

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Denny’s (DENN) prices rose by 36%, with the popular Build Your Own Grand Slam increasing by 63%.
8. Chili’s

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Chili’s (EAT) menu prices climbed 39%, with items like Crispy Honey-Chipotle Crispers jumping by 47%.
7. Hooters

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Chung Sung-Jun (Getty Images)
  • Hooters’ prices went up 40%, with the New England Style Clam Chowder seeing a 55% rise.
6. Cheesecake Factory

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Paul Morigi / Stringer (Getty Images)
  • With a 40% price increase, the Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) has the most consistent price hikes across all menu items.
5. Applebee’s

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)
  • Applebee’s saw a 41% increase in prices, with the Chicken Wonton Tacos rising by 57%.
4. TGI Friday’s

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Paula Bronstein / Staff (Getty Images)
  • TGI Friday’s prices jumped 45%, including a 62% rise in the Sizzling Chicken & Cheese.
3. Texas Roadhouse

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Screenshot: Texas Roadhouse
  • The chain’s prices increased by 46%, significantly more than the national inflation rate of 22%. The Mac & Cheese kids’ meal rose by 63%.
2. IHOP

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Presley Ann / Stringer (Getty Images)
  • Prices at IHOP (DIN) rose by 82%, with the 2x2x2 combo increasing by 129%.
1. Waffle House

Image for article titled From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
  • Waffle House saw the highest price jumps, with an average increase of 96%. Items like the Grilled Chicken Biscuit and Angus Cheeseburger Deluxe saw increases of up to 150%. Earlier this year, the chain raised the cost of eggs by 50 cents.
