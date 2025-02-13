More adults are ordering from McDonald's kids menu. Blame inflation

McDonald’s kids menu has become a surprising go-to for adults.

In 2024, adults ordered 28% more kids’ meals than they did in 2019, according to market research firm Circana. The shift comes as inflation continues to weigh heavily on consumers, squeezing household budgets.

Last month’s consumer price index (CPI) showed annual inflation at 3%, a rate higher than expected, signaling that inflation remains a significant challenge — affecting everything from groceries to dining out, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

With overall restaurant traffic declining in recent years, fast-food chains like McDonald’s have responded by rolling out promotions and value-driven menu options. In January, McDonald’s launched its McValue menu, offering a “Buy One, Add One for Just a $1" deal, along with its popular $5 meal deal, which debuted in June 2024.

These efforts aim to attract customers budget-conscious customers as rising costs persist. Other fast food chains, including Burger King, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell, have also rolled out similar deals to stay competitive.

While many are seeking affordable options, the rise in healthier eating habits — partly driven by the boo, in weight loss drugs like Ozempic (NVO-3.00% ) — may also be pushing adults toward smaller portions, such as kids’ meals.

Tara Lewis, Yelp’s (YELP+1.44% ) vice president, told the Wall Street Journal (NWSA-0.02% ) that cheaper prices and fewer calories are why she opts for McDonald’s kids menu, adding that she can enjoy the fries “without the debt or the damage” to her diet.

In addition to value-driven items, McDonald’s continues to innovate with seasonal offerings. In February, the much-anticipated Shamrock Shake returned, aligning with the chain’s fourth-quarter earnings report, which fell below Wall Street’s expectations — largely due to the lingering effects of the 2024 E. coli outbreak. To remedy the damage, McDonald’s announced a $100 million investment in marketing and franchisee support.

McDonald’s also has big plans for chicken. The chain said it plans to expand its popular McCrispy sandwich, including a return of the Snack Wrap in the U.S., and an expansion of its “Chicken Big Mac,” currently available in only three markets. Additionally, the burger giant’s successful collector’s cup promotion saw proved wildly popular that customers even took to reselling the character-themed cups for as much as $100 on eBay.