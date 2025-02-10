McDonald's is cooking up big plans for chicken

McDonald’s has major plans for chicken.

The company is aiming to increase its market share in the chicken category by the end of 2026, with big plans to expand its chicken portfolio, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski, who discussed the company’s growth plans during its Feb. 10 earnings call.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

“We’ll continue to roll out the McCrispy, and there’s incredible energy around the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., alongside new offerings like chicken strips and the limited-time Chicken Big Mac,” Kempczinski said.

Advertisement

The “Chicken Big Mac,” a twist on the classic Big Mac, has contributed to chicken market share growth in the U.S. and France. Currently offered in just three markets – the U.S., Canada, and Portugal – McDonald’s plans to introduce the limited-time promotion in additional markets. Meanwhile, the McCripsy is already available in 70 markets and will be offered in nearly all markets by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

Kempczinski joked that the “U.S. team would kill me” if he shared too many specifics on upcoming items but emphasized that customers can “certainly expect [the new offerings] to come online later in the year.”

Advertisement

In January, McDonald’s introduced its McValue menu, which includes the popular $5 meal deal along with promotions like free fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025 via its app. While still in its early stages, Kempczinski said the company is “pleased with how it’s getting out of the gate.” Local franchisees, who own about 95% of U.S. locations, are also offering community-focused deals.

Despite the aggressive expansion plans, McDonald’s faced setbacks in its fourth quarter earnings, missing Wall Street’s forecast. The company attributed the miss to the lingering effects of an E. coli outbreak tied to slivered onions on its Quarter Pounders. The food incident led to a drop in consumer spending and a decline in visits.

Advertisement

To boost traffic at its estimated 14,000 U.S. locations, McDonald’s launched its Shamrock Shake on Feb. 10, reinforcing its reputation for eye-catching promotions. The chain’s $5 meal deal, introduced in June 2024, also gained momentum, prompting competitors like Burger King and Wendy’s to follow suit. Additionally, a highly successful collector’s cup promotion even led to customers selling character-themed cups for as much as $100 on eBay (EBAY+0.64% ).

With big chicken expansion plans and nostalgic promotions, McDonald’s could be poised to dominate 2025 and reclaim its spot as a fast-food leader.

Advertisement

On a separate note, during the same earnings call, McDonald’s executives offered few details on the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. In January, the fast food chain announced plans to scale back its DEI programs, including discontinuing specific diversity goals for suppliers and ceasing participating in external diversity surveys.

The company also briefly addressed the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, stating that if fully implemented, McDonald’s could face higher costs for certain goods. However, the chain made it clear it had not factored these potential expenses into its financial outlook.