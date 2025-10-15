While rewards points are a big incentive for airlines, grocery stores and credit card companies, they're not something you typically see folded into your everyday bills. That could be changing, though, as the country's largest mortgage lender has teamed with the Bilt loyalty program to reward people for paying on time.

Starting in early 2026, customers who have a mortgage held by United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) will be able to earn Bilt points with each on-time payment. UWM invested in Bilt in July, which led many to think this sort of offering was in the works.

Until now, Bilt has only offered rewards to renters.

The details of the program are still unclear. Neither UWM nor Bilt has said exactly when customers will begin collecting points or how many points they will earn per dollar — and whether this will only apply to principle or mortgage interest as well. It's also unclear if all UWM customers will be eligible.

Bilt points can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including travel, dining, fitness classes, and even eligible student loan payments directly through the Bilt website or mobile app.

"By integrating Bilt into our servicing platform, we are reimagining how a borrower views and thinks about their mortgage payments, while also creating an unmatched lead generation tool and exceptional client engagement for brokers,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM, in a statement.

Bilt has expanded dramatically since its 2021 launch. In 2023, it rolled out a neighborhood program that rewards people for spending at local restaurants. It has partnered with Walgreens for flexible spending account and health savings account purchases. Last year, it launched a program allowing people to earn points when they purchase a home.

The company also has a relationship with Mastercard that lets people accumulate points.

A competing card, the Mesa Homeowners Card, will offer rewards points on mortgages from any lender.