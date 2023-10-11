Make business better.™️
Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RELL