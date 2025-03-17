Risk George Industries, Inc. - Class A (RSKIA) reports earnings

In This Story
Risk George Industries, Inc. - Class A (RSKIA+2.35%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.
The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a decrease in net sales to $4,912,000 from $5,394,000 in the same quarter the previous year. Year-to-date net sales increased slightly to $16,306,000 from $16,175,000 in the same period last year.
Cost of goods sold for the quarter was 53.22% of net sales, compared to 50.69% in the same quarter of the previous year. Year-to-date cost of goods sold was 51.20% of net sales, up from 50.36% in the corresponding period last year.
Operating expenses decreased by $40,000 for the quarter, but increased by $148,000 for the nine months ended January 31, 2025, compared to the same periods last year. Operating expenses were 22.43% of net sales for the quarter, compared to 21.17% in the same quarter the prior year.
Income from operations for the quarter was $1,196,000, a decrease from $1,518,000 in the same quarter last year. For the nine months, income from operations was $4,453,000, down from $4,674,000 in the previous year.
Other income for the quarter was $1,065,000, a decrease from $3,329,000 in the previous year. For the nine-month period, other income increased by $1,112,000.
Net income for the quarter was $1,607,000, down from $3,239,000 in the previous year. For the nine months, net income increased to $6,528,000 from $5,558,000.
Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.33, compared to $0.66 in the previous year. Year-to-date earnings per share were $1.33, up from $1.13 in the same period last year.
The company reported a net decrease in cash of $1,532,000 during the nine months ended January 31, 2025, compared to an increase of $428,000 in the previous year.
Accounts receivable decreased by $193,000 for the nine months, compared to an increase of $554,000 in the previous year. Inventories decreased by $151,000, compared to an increase of $594,000 last year.
The company spent $359,000 on property and equipment acquisitions during the nine months, compared to $263,000 in the previous year. Net cash spent on marketable securities was $806,000, compared to $556,000 last year.
The company repurchased $32,000 worth of treasury stock during the nine months, compared to $364,000 in the previous year. Dividends paid were $4,448,000, compared to $2,914,000 last year.
This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Risk George Industries, Inc. - Class A quarterly 10-Q report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.