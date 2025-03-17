In This Story RSKIA +2.35%

Risk George Industries, Inc. - Class A (RSKIA+2.35% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a decrease in net sales to $4,912,000 from $5,394,000 in the same quarter the previous year. Year-to-date net sales increased slightly to $16,306,000 from $16,175,000 in the same period last year.

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day

Cost of goods sold for the quarter was 53.22% of net sales, compared to 50.69% in the same quarter of the previous year. Year-to-date cost of goods sold was 51.20% of net sales, up from 50.36% in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Operating expenses decreased by $40,000 for the quarter, but increased by $148,000 for the nine months ended January 31, 2025, compared to the same periods last year. Operating expenses were 22.43% of net sales for the quarter, compared to 21.17% in the same quarter the prior year.

Advertisement

Income from operations for the quarter was $1,196,000, a decrease from $1,518,000 in the same quarter last year. For the nine months, income from operations was $4,453,000, down from $4,674,000 in the previous year.

Advertisement

Other income for the quarter was $1,065,000, a decrease from $3,329,000 in the previous year. For the nine-month period, other income increased by $1,112,000.

Net income for the quarter was $1,607,000, down from $3,239,000 in the previous year. For the nine months, net income increased to $6,528,000 from $5,558,000.

Advertisement

Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.33, compared to $0.66 in the previous year. Year-to-date earnings per share were $1.33, up from $1.13 in the same period last year.

The company reported a net decrease in cash of $1,532,000 during the nine months ended January 31, 2025, compared to an increase of $428,000 in the previous year.

Advertisement

Accounts receivable decreased by $193,000 for the nine months, compared to an increase of $554,000 in the previous year. Inventories decreased by $151,000, compared to an increase of $594,000 last year.

The company spent $359,000 on property and equipment acquisitions during the nine months, compared to $263,000 in the previous year. Net cash spent on marketable securities was $806,000, compared to $556,000 last year.

Advertisement

The company repurchased $32,000 worth of treasury stock during the nine months, compared to $364,000 in the previous year. Dividends paid were $4,448,000, compared to $2,914,000 last year.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Risk George Industries, Inc. - Class A quarterly 10-Q report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.