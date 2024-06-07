Watch live: GameStop stock booster 'Roaring Kitty' returns to YouTube

Roaring Kitty is back and louder than ever.



Keith Gill, the famed retail investor behind the 2021 meme stock craze, made a triumphant return to social media last month. After posting a single meme in mid-May, GameStop skyrocketed — and its shares have been on a wild ride in the weeks since.

At 12 p.m. EST on Friday, Gill, known by his online persona “Roaring Kitty,” is set to do his first YouTube livestream in three years, where he’s expected to talk about his GameStop stake.

Watch RoaringKitty’s livestream below.



Hours before the livestream, the video game retailer unexpectedly reported its first-quarter earnings, which had been slated for June 11. The disclosure of its plunging sales and millions in losses put a damper on the stock, which had rallied more than 40% on Thursday following Gill’s announcement of the coming livestream.

In a separate filing Friday, the company revealed that it is planning to sell up to 75 million additional shares of its common stock. It warned that the common price of its stock “has been extremely volatile and may continue to be volatile due to numerous circumstances beyond our control,” including short squeezes. Last month, the company said it was planning a sale of 45 million additional shares of its class A common stock.

Gill, who goes by DeepF———Value on Reddit, gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for his bullish analysis of GameStop on Reddit, and drove the first short-squeeze of the video game retailer’s stock in early 2021, which saw its shares surge more than 1,000% in a matter of weeks.

In the aftermath of the squeeze, Gill (and his former employer MassMutual) were hit with a lawsuit. The investor also testified before Congress about the so-called “Reddit rally.”

As a result, Gill’s YouTube livestream bears the disclosure:“The Roaring Kitty channel and live streams are for educational and entertainment purposes only. I don’t provide personal investment advice or stock recommendations during the stream.”