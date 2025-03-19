Even foreign pharma companies are ditching DEI

It’s not just American companies rethinking their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Swiss pharma giants Roche (RHHBY-1.88% ) and Novartis (NVS-0.86% ) are the latest companies to adjust their diversity programs, reflecting broader shifts in how the corporate world adjusts its approach to DEI.

Roche recently informed employees of two major changes to its diversity strategy. First, the company’s chief diversity offices, both in the U.S. and at its Basel headquarters, will now “focus on inclusion and belonging, and responsibilities will be re-scoped accordingly.” Second, Roche is phasing out its global workforce diversity targets, instead shifting to a broader commitment to “foster an inclusive environment that inspires people to perform at their best.”

The move comes as former President Donald Trump has lashed out against DEI programs.

“In light of the recent U.S. Executive Orders on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), we have been reviewing and adapting our practices and programs on a global and U.S. level to remain compliant,” Roche said in an emailed statement to Quartz. “We remain committed to building and retaining an inclusive workforce, fostering an environment where a diversity of thoughts and opinions are valued, and nurturing a sense of belonging where everyone can bring their best selves to work.”

Meanwhile, Novartis told Reuters on Wednesday that it is ending its practice of using diverse hiring panels in the U.S. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pharmaceutical industry, like other sectors, is recalibrating its DEI approach in response to shifting political and regulatory landscapes.

Pfizer (PFE-0.62% ) has quietly altered language on its DEI webpage, emphasizing “merit” and renaming the page from “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” to “Merit-Based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” according to an archived version from earlier this month. Other major drugmakers, including Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY-0.30% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ-1.15% ), and Biogen (BIIB-1.10% ), have removed references to DEI from their annual reports, according to Bloomberg.

Beyond the pharmaceutical industry, companies like Target (TGT-0.24% ) and Disney (DIS+0.84% ) have also made changes to their diversity programs, while others, including Apple (AAPL+0.88% ) and Costco (COST+0.19% ), have remained committed to their DEI efforts.