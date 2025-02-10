Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reports earnings

In This Story ROK +12.65%

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK+12.65% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports a decrease in total sales to $1.881 billion, down from $2.052 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. The decline is primarily attributed to reduced sales in the Intelligent Devices and Software & Control segments.

Segment operating earnings were $321 million, compared to $356 million in the previous year. The decline in earnings is mainly due to lower sales volume, partially offset by cost reduction and margin expansion actions.

The company reported a net income of $178 million, compared to $213 million in the previous year. After accounting for noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to Rockwell Automation was $184 million.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.61, down from $1.86 in the previous year. Adjusted EPS, which excludes certain items, was $1.83, compared to $2.04 in the previous year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $364 million, a significant increase from $33 million in the previous year. Free cash flow was $293 million, compared to a net outflow of $35 million in the previous year.

The company completed share repurchases totaling approximately $99 million during the quarter, with 0.4 million shares repurchased.

Rockwell Automation continues to focus on cost reduction and margin expansion initiatives, expecting approximately $250 million in year-over-year benefits in 2025.

The filing also discusses the impact of macroeconomic factors, including trade policies, inflation, and currency exchange rates, on the company's operations and financial results.

The company maintains a strong liquidity position with access to a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and additional short-term credit facilities for its non-U.S. subsidiaries.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Rockwell Automation Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.