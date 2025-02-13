Rollins Inc. (ROL) reports earnings

In This Story ROL +3.53%

Rollins Inc. (ROL+3.53% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing reports total revenues of $3.4 billion, an increase of 10.3% from the previous year. This growth was driven by a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Operating income for the year was $657.2 million, representing a 12.7% increase from the prior year, with an operating margin of 19.4%.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $466.4 million, up 7.2% from $435.0 million in 2023. Earnings per share increased to $0.96 from $0.89.

Advertisement

The company completed 44 acquisitions during the year, contributing to the growth in revenues and expanding its service offerings.

Advertisement

Rollins reported a gross profit margin of 52.7%, up from 52.2% the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

The company declared dividends of $0.615 per share for the year, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Advertisement

Rollins continues to focus on its strategic objectives, which include people first, customer loyalty, growth mindset, and operational efficiency.

The company operates in a highly competitive pest control market and is actively pursuing growth through both organic means and strategic acquisitions.

Advertisement

Rollins maintains a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $89.6 million as of December 31, 2024, and is confident in its ability to finance future operations and obligations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Rollins Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.