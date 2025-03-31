Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Warrants (DRDBW) reports earnings

In This Story DRDBW -8.65%

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Warrants (DRDBW-8.65% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company, formed as a blank check company, aims to effect a Business Combination with a target in the cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, or financial technology industries. As of the filing date, no specific target has been selected.

On December 16, 2024, Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II completed its Initial Public Offering, raising $200 million by issuing 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant.

The company also completed a private placement of 7,385,000 warrants to its sponsor and B. Riley Securities, generating an additional $7.385 million.

The proceeds from the IPO and the private placement, totaling $231.15 million, have been placed in a U.S.-based trust account. These funds will be used to finance a future Business Combination.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II has until December 16, 2026, to complete a Business Combination. If unsuccessful, it will liquidate and return the funds to shareholders.

The company reported a net income of $223,461 for the period from its inception on July 25, 2024, through December 31, 2024. This income primarily resulted from interest earned on the trust account and changes in the fair value of financial instruments.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had $1.27 million in cash outside the trust account to cover operational expenses until a Business Combination is completed.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II's management team includes experienced executives with a focus on identifying and acquiring businesses in high-growth technology sectors.

The company acknowledges potential risks, including the possibility of not completing a Business Combination within the allotted time frame, which could result in liquidation.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Warrants annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.