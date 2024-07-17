There's a new cruise ship that makes you feel like you're on a train

In This Story RCL

Cruise ships are vacations from hell to the point where, if you’re trapped on one, you might need a vacation from your vacation. What better way to get away while getting away than to get away by train.



Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas is a brand new ship capable of carrying over 5,500 passengers. One of the attractions onboard is a re-creation of two train cars with wild west vibes called the Royal Railway Utopia Station, as Verge reports:

The restaurant is built to look like two full-size rail cars with a lavish interior featuring four-person booths lining the sides, each with its own giant display serving as a virtual window. What diners see out those virtual windows will rotate throughout the year. The first experience is Western-themed, with views of mountains, canyons, and gold rush towns.

Subwoofers in the seats simulate vibrations as the virtual train rumbles down nonexistent tracks. (Again, this is inside a cruise ship.) And in addition to a meal and moving scenery, there will be a live show with themed characters interacting with each other and guest﻿



People love the experience of train travel; the constantly changing and often wild landscapes plus the throaty rumble of the train cars moving over tracks— it’s all so satisfying. There’s a romance to it, especially for Americans. Southwest American food will be served to the 48 diners who manage to snag a seat. The experience is not cheap, as nickel and diming you is the name of the game. The recreated railcar costs $119.00 for adults and $59.99 for kids. The theme of the restaurant will reportedly change with the seasons.

If this sort of thing intrigues you, good news! You don’t have to get on a gross, polluting cruise ship with thousands of other people to enjoy a tour of the old west via train. Amtrak has a 12-day tour that will take you from Los Angeles, to the Grand Canyon to Santa Fe, New Mexico with plenty of stops in between. Seeing the actual country by actual train is an amazing experience, one that doesn’t come with threat of GI problems, mind-bending amounts of pollution, sexual assault cover-ups and bodies stored in drinks coolers.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.