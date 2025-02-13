Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) reports earnings

In This Story RGLD -1.41%

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD-1.41% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenue of $719.4 million, a 19% increase from $605.7 million in the previous year, attributed to higher metal prices and increased production from certain properties.

Net income attributable to Royal Gold stockholders was $332.0 million, or $5.04 per share, compared to $239.4 million, or $3.64 per share, in the prior year.

Royal Gold repaid the remaining $250 million outstanding under its $1 billion revolving credit facility, leaving the facility fully available as of December 31, 2024.

During the year, Royal Gold acquired royalty interests on the Back River Gold District in Canada and the Cactus Project in the U.S. for a total cash consideration of $106 million.

The company entered a Cost Support Agreement with Centerra Gold Inc. for the Mount Milligan mine, which includes future gold deliveries and cost support payments.

Royal Gold increased its annual dividend to $1.80 per share for 2025, a 13% increase over the previous year.

Stream interests accounted for 67% of total revenue, while royalty interests contributed 33%.

The company's financial performance is closely tied to the prices of gold, silver, and copper, which have seen significant fluctuations.

The filing also highlights various risks, including metal price volatility, operational risks at mining properties, and regulatory changes.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Royal Gold Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.