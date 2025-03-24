RRACF (RRACF) reports earnings

In This Story RRACF 0.00%

RRACF (RRACF0.00% ) has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes details about the company's recent developments, including the proposed business combination with Blyvoor Gold Resources Proprietary Limited and Blyvoor Gold Operations Proprietary Limited.

The proposed business combination involves a merger with RRAC Merger Sub and a share exchange with Newco, a newly formed Cayman Islands exempted company.

The consideration for the business combination includes the issuance of Newco ordinary shares to the holders of the Target Companies’ outstanding equity interests.

The filing outlines the conditions required for the completion of the business combination, including shareholder approval and regulatory approvals.

RRACF has extended its period to consummate the business combination until May 9, 2025, and has entered into several promissory notes with its sponsor to fund operations.

The filing reports a net loss of $7,759,598 for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to operating costs and changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities.

The company has also detailed its liquidity and capital resources, noting the funds held in the trust account and the use of proceeds from its initial public offering.

RRACF's management continues to focus on identifying and completing a business combination, leveraging its network and industry experience in the mining sector.

The filing includes a comprehensive risk factor section, addressing potential risks related to the business combination, market conditions, and regulatory changes.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the RRACF annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.