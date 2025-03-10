The S&P 500 could plunge 5%, Morgan Stanley warns

With post-election gains in the rear-view mirror, Morgan Stanley’s (MS-6.66% ) chief U.S. equity strategist is raising some concerns about the fate of the S&P 500 through at least June. The gist? The Trump bump may morph into a protracted slump.



Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Mark Wilson said the index could suffer as much as a 5% drop to 5,500 in the first half of 2025 — according to a report cited by Bloomberg — echoing other analysts’ fears regarding the near-term outcomes of tariffs, inflation, and other phenomena that have come to define the early days of President Trump’s second term.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 had fallen about 2.3% today as of 12:21 p.m. in New York. Its intraday low so far is 5,637.75 points. Since January 1, it’s slipped about 3.9%.

Advertisement

Wilson thinks the index may recover to 6,500 by year-end, but “the path is likely to be volatile as the market continues to contemplate these growth risks, which could get worse before they get better.”

Advertisement

Yet, the strategist warned a full-blown recession could torpedo the index by 20%, adding: “We are not there, but things can change quickly [....].”

Even with fomenting concerns, some analysts have recently offered rosier commentary on at least a few powerhouses in tech and retail: