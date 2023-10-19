Make business better.™️
S&T Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $33.5 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $135.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $99.6 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

