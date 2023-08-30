Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.27 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.12 per share.

Watch
Why Pfizer is still a top stock pick
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest in a choppy September market
Yesterday
Opportunities in the energy sector and macro funds
August 22, 2023

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

Advertisement

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $8.6 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.06. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $8.72 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.06 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.04 to $8.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRM