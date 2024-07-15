Sam Altman was spotted driving a multi-million dollar Koenigsegg Regera

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was spotted driving a rare Swedish sports car this weekend – provoking envy from many social media users and annoyance from his one time-friend Elon Musk.

Altman, 39, is a longtime car enthusiast and boasts a collection that includes a McLaren and Koenigsegg Regera. He and his husband, engineer Oliver Mulherin, even drove sports cars around a Dubai race track during an April business trip, according to a recent Wall Street Journal profile.



It was the Koenigsegg Regera that led to Altman attracting social media attention over the weekend. TikTok user and car enthusiast Joseph Velyan first posted a video of the luxury vehicle in April, when he noticed the car on the streets of Napa.



“I’ve been into cars almost my whole life, and seeing a Koenigsegg was definitely a dream of mine — especially in public,” Velyan told Business Insider. “I go to car events and see some pretty rare cars often, but this is for sure the rarest one I’ve seen, and it caught my eye right away.”



Velyan originally posted video footage of the Koenigsegg to his Instagram and TikTok accounts in April but recently reuploaded the videos when he identified Altman in the driver’s seat.

The video was also reported to an account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



“CEO @OpenAI driving one of the most expensive cars,” the account Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley posted. “How did open AI become a for profit business when it was a non profit?”



Shortly afterward, Altman’s erstwhile friend Musk replied “great question.” Musk sued OpenAI earlier this year – accusing Altman of abandoning the company’s original goal of starting a nonprofit to advance human life, in pursuit of profits. OpenAI subsequently labeled Musk’s complaints as “frivolous.”

