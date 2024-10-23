Business News

Sam's Club has a new AI-powered store with a pizza robot slinging 100 pies an hour

The Walmart-owned retailer plans to leverage its parent company's tech offerings without incurring added costs

Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Sam&#39;s Club has a new AI-powered store with a pizza robot slinging 100 pies an hour
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)
Sam’s Club has transformed its Grapevine, Texas location into a high-tech haven featuring a pizza robot that cranks out 100 pies an hour.

The Walmart-owned retailer’s bet on innovation doesn’t stop there. The AI-powered store is equipped with a suite of cutting-edge technologies, including RFID sensors at the end of aisles for real-time inventory tracking, ensuring stock levels both in-store and on its app are updated. There’s also a robot that scrubs the floors, not only to keep the store clean, but also to assist with inventory checks.

Additionally, computer-vision pallet scanners at loading docks are being used to streamline inventory management and make the supply chain more efficient. While Sam’s Club’s aims to boost efficiency, it’s unclear if this will lead to reductions in cashiers. In September, the retailer promised it would give 100,000 employees a raise.

At the Grapevine location, cashiers are being replaced by mobile apps and AI-powered computer vision to streamline checkout. For those who prefer a human touch, employees equipped with tablets are available to scan items right then. In April, Sam’s Club introduced AI-powered exit technology to eliminate wait times for receipt checks.

The Texas location represents a bold leap into the future of retail, combining convenience with efficiency. According to Sam’s Club CEO Chris Nicholas, the approach could redefine the grocery shopping experience. As technology continues to evolve, the retailer plans to leverage Walmart’s tech offerings without incurring added costs.

In the meantime, shoppers can grab a slice of pizza prepared by their robotic chef, and pick it up at one of the 18 aluminum cubicles when it’s ready.