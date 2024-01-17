Samsung just announced a new Galaxy phone with AI

Samsung announced its new Galaxy S24 smartphone Wednesday, Jan. 17. And yes, it comes with a side of generative AI features.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The model comes in three versions: the S24, the S24+, and S24 Ultra. The S24, which has a screen of 6.2 inches, costs $800. The S24+, which measures 6.7 inches, is priced at $999, and the S24 Ultra, which measures 6.8 inches, is $1,299.99. Pre-orders begin today.

Advertisement

AI is changing how we talk and type on the phone

The phone—available in the colors Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow—comes equipped with a number of AI-based features.

Advertisement

For one, it offers live translation when making a phone call, allowing the user to select the language they’re speaking and the language they want to translate their voice to in real time. Users can also use the feature to translate the voice of the person on the other end.

There’s also note summarization: Write or paste content into a note, click a button, and AI will summarize the content. And while scrolling or watching videos on your social media feed, you can use a pen or finger to circle items and get Google Search results.

Advertisement

Of course, whenever a new phone comes out, almost everyone seems to be interested in the latest photo or camera capabilities. Sure enough, the Galaxy S24 comes with generative AI editing capabilities by which it can relocate, resize, or erase objects, allowing you to manipulate the photos you take.

Will AI boost Samsung’s phone sales?

Notably, Samsung’s site features the blunt question, “Why switch from iOS to Galaxy?” One of the reasons the South Korean phone maker gives is that its new smartphone is built with generative AI capabilities.

Advertisement

The new Galaxy unveiling comes as Apple has just replaced Samsung for the top spot in the global smartphone rankings for the first time since 2010, according to International Data Corp.’s worldwide quarterly mobile phone tracker report. The report noted that “increased discussions around AI capabilities on the smartphone are gaining traction. Overall, the smartphone space is headed towards a very interesting time.”